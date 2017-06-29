Forest Preserve District Offers Programs for Birders, Kayakers and Kids This Summer

Here’s a list of fun things to do this summer courtesy of the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

ROMEOVILLE – The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s traveling “Backyard Birds” art exhibit will be on display at Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. 135th St. from July 5 to Aug. 4. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The paintings were created with India ink and homemade paints by Chicago artist Catherine Game. Registration is not required for this free, all-ages exhibit. For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.



BEECHER – “Nature Play Days,” 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center, 27064 S. Dutton Road. Be prepared for indoor and outdoor activities. This free program is for ages 5 and younger. Register two days before each session at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-946-2216.



CHANNAHON – “Nature Play Days,” 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, July 12, Aug. 16 and Sept. 13 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 W. Walnut Lane, McKinley Woods. Be prepared for indoor and outdoor activities. This free program is for ages 5 and younger. Register two days before each session at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-946-2216.



ROMEOVILLE – “Island Bird Hike,” 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle ala Cache Museum, 501 E. 135th St. Grab your binoculars and hike along the Des Plaines River and through the woods and a patch of restored prairie to search for birds. The free program is for ages 16 and older. Register by July 11 at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.



MONEE – “Fishing by Kayak,” 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, July 15 and Sept. 16, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Monee Reservoir, 27341 Ridgeland Ave. Learn all about the equipment and safety measures needed for kayak fishing. The program is for ages 12 and older and it costs $20 per person. Register two days before each program at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-534-8499.



ROMEOVILLE – “Busy Beaver Craft Club,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. 135th St. Make a caterpillar in July, a yarn turtle in August and a leaf rubbing in September. Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is not required for this free program.

Press release Forest Preserve District of Will County

The post Forest Preserve District Offers Programs for Birders, Kayakers and Kids This Summer appeared first on 1340 WJOL.