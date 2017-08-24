Forest Preserve Awarded $10,000 PetSafe Grant

PetSafe, a Knoxville, Tenn.-based pet products company, has awarded the Forest Preserve District a $10,000 grant to be used for Hammel Woods Dog Park improvements.



The grant is part of the company’s 2017 Bark for Your Park program, which awards funds to build, enhance or maintain off-leash dog parks around the country.



“We are very appreciative of this grant, and we applaud the company for its efforts to create pet-friendly communities,” said Ralph Schultz, the Forest Preserve’s chief operating officer.



The money will help pay for the Forest Preserve’s new 2.3-acre small-dog enclosure that will be built adjacent to the original 8.5-acre Hammel Woods Dog Park, which opened in 2002. The District also will add a shade shelter to the dog park and a drinking fountain will be installed in the preserve. The work is scheduled to begin in September.



PetSafe received 215 Bark for Your Park grant applications in 2017, and the Forest Preserve was one of only 25 award recipients announced this week. The company has helped fund 64 off-leash dog parks in 40 states since 2011.

Press Release Forest Preserve of Will County

