These Foods Can Give You Body Odor

If your deodorant doesn’t get you through the day, your DIET might be to blame. Here are foods that can make you stink . . .A couple of these like Fish & Garlic are pretty obvious, but some of these might be a bit surprising.

1. Red meat. It’s hard to digest and leaves residue behind in your digestive tract, which mixes with bacteria and comes out in your sweat. A study in 2006 found women were more attracted to guys who were vegetarians, because their sweat smelled better.

2. Alcohol. Most of it gets metabolized by your liver. But a tiny amount comes out in your sweat. So you end up smelling like a stale beer.

3. Fish can make SOME people smell bad. There’s a metabolic disorder called “fish odor syndrome” where it makes your sweat smell fishy. It’s rare though, and you’d probably know if you had it.

4. Broccoli and asparagus because they both have a lot of sulfur. They’re good for you though, so don’t stop eating them. If they make you smell bad, try cooking them in boiling water instead of steaming them. That should eliminate most of the smell.

5. Garlic. It has another sulfuric compound called allicin. It’s not necessarily a bad smell though. A few studies have found that some people are actually turned on by it.

6. Coffee. It might not make you smell worse on its own. But stimulants like caffeine make you sweat more. So you could end up sweating out more of those OTHER odors we just talked about.

Here’s more from Reader’s Digest