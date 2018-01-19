Flu Survival Kit

The flu bug has hit the Chicagoland area hard this year. To help you prepare for it hitting your home, a pharmacist suggests you have these items in case the flu hits your home.

1. A thermometer to track your fever. The pharmacist recommends checking your temperature at least twice a day when you’re sick.

2. Lots of fluids. Water is ideal but it’s hard to drink enough when you’re sick. So you should also have stuff like Gatorade or Pedialyte to help replenish electrolytes.

3. A fever and pain reliever, like Tylenol or Motrin. Just be sure to read the directions for any medicine you use and be especially careful with children.

4. Medicine for chest congestion . . . a nasal decongestant for a stuffy nose and sinus pain . . . and a non-drowsy antihistamine for a runny nose, postnasal drip, or watery eyes.

5. Finally, some tissues and some disinfecting wipes to stop the spread of germs.

