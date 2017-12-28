Florida Georgia Line to ring in 2018 on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Florida Georgia Line will wrap up 2017 with a performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 on Sunday (December 31st). The duo will perform their Top 15 “Smooth,” in addition to genre-smashing collaborations with Bebe Rexha – with their historic Billboard Hot Country Songs chart #1 (three weeks running) “Meant to Be” – plus Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso’s hit “Let Me Go” featuring watt – during the West Coast party hosted by Ciara. The 46th annual New Year’s Eve celebration ignites the official countdown to 2018 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Comments