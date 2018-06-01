Florida Georgia Line release a ‘Simple’ song

Florida Georgia Line has released the first song from their upcoming album. The track is called Simple. Tyler Hubbard said, “That was just a special song that was born out of an idea that I kinda had—just living in a world where things get so complicated and everybody seems to want to complicate things. Majority of the time, I just find that for us it’s just easy to keep it simple.” Brian Kelley said of the song, “It has a fresh sound and it’s just a good time to put it out. It’s a good time to live simply as much as things can get complicated.” FGL also released a bonus song titled Colorado to tide you over until the album’s release. Check out both songs.