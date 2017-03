The city of Joliet has three problem intersections due to last night’s storms. Charlesworth and Ewing is flooded at the viaduct and is not passable. Plus Collins and Williamson is passable but drains are still clogged and could get worst if we get more rain. And Arthur Avenue between Rosalind Street and Cypress Street has some flooding but is passable in the center of the street.

The post Flooding On Some Streets In Joliet appeared first on 1340 WJOL.