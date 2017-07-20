Flood Advisory Until 9:15am To Include Parts Of Will County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas until 9:15 am for:

Kendall County in northeastern Illinois

Southern Lake County in northeastern Illinois

Northern Will County in northeastern Illinois

Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois

Cook County in northeastern Illinois

Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Indiana

While the storms will move quickly through, earlier storms from last night and early this morning have saturated the ground. This will cause minor flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Chicago and many of its suburbs.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

