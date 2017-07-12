Flash Flood Warning For Parts Of Will County

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northern Kendall County, Northwestern Will County, Kane County, DuPage County and Northeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois until 5:15 p.m.

At 10:13 a.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Around one inch of rain has already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include, Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Cicero, Evanston, Bolingbrook, Skokie,

Des Plaines, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Wheaton, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Carol Stream, Romeoville, Plainfield, Park Ridge and Calumet City.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

