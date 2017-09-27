Fixer Upper to End

Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their hit HGTV show “Fixer Upper” will end after Season 5. The Gaines’ said the decision to end their show was not easy but they are “confident that this is the right choice for us. Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger,” they wrote, adding the end of the show has nothing to do with any rumors in the tabloids about their personal lives. “This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment,” they shared. The couple said they want to focus on their family and their other business ventures.