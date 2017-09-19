Five Wheaton College football players are facing felony charges following a violent hazing incident last year. The “Chicago Tribune” reports the suspects are expected to turn themselves in this week on charges of aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint. A teammate claims he was in a dorm room in March of 2016 when several players bound him with duct tape, beat him and put a pillow case over his head. The victim was assaulted further as he was driven to a baseball diamond off campus. The players took his cell phone and left him half naked on the field.

The post Five Wheaton College Football Players Charged In Hazing Incident appeared first on 1340 WJOL.