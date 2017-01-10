Five USF Online Programs Make U.S. News & World Report’s 2017 “Best Online Programs” List

Congratulations to the University of St. Francis. Five online programs appear on U.S. News and World Report 2017 Best Online Programs” list. USF president Arvid Johnson thanks, “faculty committed to high-quality teaching via all delivery methods.” The five programs on the list include, online bachelor’s online MBA and graduate online programs for business, education and nursing.

The 2017 Best Online program methodologies are based on a number of factors and weighted differently per program. Factors include student engagement, student services and technology, admissions selectivity, faculty credentials and training and peer reputation. The University of St. Francis in Joliet serves over 38-hundred students nationwide. There are 47-thousand USF alumni across the globe.

