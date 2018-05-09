Fish is too big for boat
By Brandon Jones
|
May 9, 2018 @ 8:14 PM

New Zealand Fisherman Reels In 321-Pound Marlin Too Big for His Boat.

A 25-year-old New Zealand fisherman and oil refinery worker was out on a fishing trip when he caught a 321-pound Marlin. “It had a lot of fight in it, so I got the fish to the boat in about half an hour,” said Josh Roberts. Roberts finally was able to wrestle the Marlin close enough to put a hook in the fish, he tied it up close to his 13-foot boat, which was too small to hold the massive fish, and raced back to shore. Roberts grilled the Marlin on a friends smoker and says he gave a lot away to friends and family, as for getting back to fishing Roberts says, “The forecast looks pretty good again for Friday, so I think I’ll be out there again.”

