THE FIRST TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE WITH A BLUE MOON IN 150 YEARS IS HAPPENING IN JANUARY
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 4, 2018 @ 9:10 AM
A full moon rises between clouds in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. The full moon was seen prior to a phenomenon called a "Super Moon" eclipse that will occur during moonset on Monday morning, Sept. 28. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer)

If you like checking out the sky you’ll want to be looking up on January 31st. That’s when, for the first time since 1886, a total lunar eclipse will occur with the blue moon (or second full moon of the month) and will also be a supermoon. A supermoon occurs when the moon is at or near the closest point to Earth in its orbit, and therefore appears bigger and brighter than a regular full moon. Also, due to the way the Earth’s atmosphere bends light, the eclipsed moon is expected to take on a reddish hue, according to NASA. Partial phases of the eclipse should be visible under a clear sky in central North America, and you should look for it the morning of January 31st. (More from Fox)

