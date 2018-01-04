THE FIRST TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE WITH A BLUE MOON IN 150 YEARS IS HAPPENING IN JANUARY

If you like checking out the sky you’ll want to be looking up on January 31st. That’s when, for the first time since 1886, a total lunar eclipse will occur with the blue moon (or second full moon of the month) and will also be a supermoon. A supermoon occurs when the moon is at or near the closest point to Earth in its orbit, and therefore appears bigger and brighter than a regular full moon. Also, due to the way the Earth’s atmosphere bends light, the eclipsed moon is expected to take on a reddish hue, according to NASA. Partial phases of the eclipse should be visible under a clear sky in central North America, and you should look for it the morning of January 31st. (More from Fox)