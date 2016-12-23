First Tenants At Romeoville Uptown Square

Construction is now complete on the new Uptown Square Retail Center in Romeoville. The new facility is located at the northwest corner of Route 53 and Alexander Circle in front of the Edward Hospital Athletic and Event Center. The Romeoville Dental Center was the first tenant to open this past week. Other signed tenants include Harris Bank and Subway, which both are expected to be operational in Spring 2017. Romeoville Mayor John Noak says, he’s excited to see the project completed and sign tenants. He wishes the businesses much success.

Along with the retail center, Romeoville will soon see the opening of Franconi’s Grocery and Fat Ricky?s Restaurant.

