First Round Of Interviews Have Begun In Search For New Joliet City Manager

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk tells WJOL the first round of interviews for Joliet City Manager have begun. The first round of interviews occurred after the City Council meeting on Monday. Another round of interviews will continue tomorrow and next week.

A special closed session city council meeting has been called for Wednesday afternoon to discuss personnel. Jim Hock retired in May. Mayor O’Dekirk says they still have a long way to go before a new city manager is named.

