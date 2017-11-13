The First Person Is Already Lined Up For Black Friday . . . Since Last Tuesday
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 13, 2017 @ 6:46 AM
A sign promoting Black Friday specials is displayed in the window of a J.C. Penny store as shoppers queue up at the door for a 3 p.m. opening, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, in northeast Denver. The store opened two hours before other retailers to cash in on a flurry of bargain hunters, some who said that they waited for three hours to be one of the first people queued up outside. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Some people are really anxious to get the Christmas Shopping Season kicked off, yes there’s a guy in Laredo, Texas that has been camped out at the Best Buy there. Here’s the kicker, he’s been there since Tuesday November 7th! He’s shy, but NBC-8 in Laredo caught up with him. Here’s what he has to say.

With online shopping more popular than ever are you excited to get in line for the Black Friday Sales?

