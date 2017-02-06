First Midwest Bank Officially Expands

President of First Midwest Bank is officially merging with Standard bank. The acquisition was announced last year in June. The official changeover begins this week. First Midwest Bank currently has 110 banks and increase by 35 with Standard Bank. First Midwest Bank president Jim Roolf says redundancy should be kept to a minimum.

Branches in Joliet that are closing include, Essington and Caton Farm and Caton Farm and Route 59. Standard Bank president Kelly Beaty (BAY-tee) says the transition should be seamless for checking account holders.

Only 84 of the 110-thousand accounts with Standard Bank will not have to change any of their account numbers.

