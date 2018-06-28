First It Was the Segway…

Now This Remember all those videos of people wiping out on their Segway hoverboards? Now the company has a new creation. Prepare yourself for e-skates. The Segway Drift W1 is a pair of e-skates using the same balancing technology you’ve seen in the hoverboards that so many use today. The Segway Drift W1s black and white and advertised in the release as small, lightweight and easy to carry. Video seems to suggest this is the case as well.