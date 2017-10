The Morris Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that occurred at B & S Firearms, 534 Bedford Road, early Tuesday morning. At 3:42 am officers responded to a burglar alarm and discovered forced entry into the business. Items were taken, but further details are not being released at this time. Anyone with information is being asked to call 815-942-2131.

