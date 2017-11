A fire broke out at one of our favorite hang outs Skooters Roadhouse in Shorewood early Monday evening. The restaurant is closed on Monday’s. There is no word on damage at this point. The fire is out. We will keep you updated. Troy Fire Chief Andy Doyle said Troy Fire Department was called at 5:51pm this evening. Fire Departments from Channahon, Lockport, Plainfield, & Joliet also responded to the call.