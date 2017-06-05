Fire in Joliet Leaves Three Dead

A fire in Joliet on Saturday morning has left three people dead. It was at approximately 12:30am that the Joliet Fire Department received a call of a fire at 16 N. Center Street. Once firefighter arrived they were informed that three people were still inside the home but the intensity of the blaze made it it unable for anyone to enter. Once they were able to get inside the structure they found three people dead, on the second floor. They were 29-year-old Jaquetta Rogers, 28-year-old Regina Rogers and her 11-month-old daughter Royalityblue Rogers. The fire is still under investigation.

