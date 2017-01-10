Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Joliet Home

A fire caused significant damage to a home in Joliet on Tuesday. It was at 11:00am on Tuesday at 311 N. Hickory Street that the Joliet Fire Department received a call of a house on fire. The blue two-story home was unoccupied and no one was injured. The blaze was considered under controlled by 2:30pm. The fire is currently under investigation although preliminary findings show extensive damage to the structure.

