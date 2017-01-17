Fire at Vacant Home in Homer Township

Firefighters in Homer Township had to put out a fire on Monday morning at a house that was on the market. The Homer Township Fire Protection District were called to the 16100 block of South Codo Drive at 10:28am after residence saw smoke coming from the house. The home had already been vacated according to the authorities. The damages were estimated to be in the rage of $30,000. An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

