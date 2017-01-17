Fire at Vacant Home in Homer Township

Firefighters in Homer Township had to put out a fire on Monday morning at a house that was on the market. The Homer Township Fire Protection District were called to the 16100 block of South Codo Drive at 10:28am after residence saw smoke coming from the house. The home had already been vacated according to the authorities. The damages were estimated to be in the rage of $30,000. An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

The post Fire at Vacant Home in Homer Township appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
  • Comments

    Comments