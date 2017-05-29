Fire at Joliet Correctional Center
By WJOL News
|
May 29, 2017 @ 9:13 PM

A fire at the Joliet Correctional Center on Monday night. It was at 7:30pm that the Joliet Fire Department received a call regarding a fire inside one of the buildings. The building in question was approximately 2000 square feet. It took the fire department two hours to extinguish the blaze. There were no reported injuries and a cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this story.

 

 

