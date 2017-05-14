Fights at Joliet Mall Carnival Leads to One Arrest

A series of fights at a carnival, taking place in the parking lot of the Louis Joliet Mall, led to one arrest. It was on Saturday night just before 9:30pm that groups of teens started throwing bottles at one another. Police officers began to escort the groups of teens out of the event when one man, 18-year-old Semaji Hawkins, refused to leave and was arrested. Hawkins was charged with criminal trespassing. The carnival, which was taking place in the parking lot between Carsons and Sears, was scheduled to remain open until 10:30pm but was closed a half hour early.

