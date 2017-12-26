FGL’s Tyler Hubbard is a Dad!

Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, received a special early Christmas gift on Saturday (December 23rd) — their baby daughter! People.com reports that Olivia Rose Hubbard was born in Nashville at 4:56 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz.
Tyler said, “We’re so overwhelmed with joy and already more in love than we could have ever imagined with this little angel that God has given us. Olivia is the best Christmas gift we could have ever asked for.”
Olivia is the couple’s first child.
Here is the Instagram post introducing Olivia
I had no idea I could love somebody as much as I love @hayley_hubbard but last night God gave us Olivia Rose 🌹 and melted our hearts. We love this little girl more than words can describe and it hasn’t even been 24 hours yet. Our life has been forever been changed for the better. Y’all go check out our story on @people (link in bio). I can’t wait to share more photos with y’all. I’ll try to contain myself from being the annoying parent that post 50 pics a day but I’ve already taken over 100 so forgive me.