FGL’s Tyler Hubbard is a Dad!

In this Aug. 25, 2016 photo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line pose for a portrait in New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, received a special early Christmas gift on Saturday (December 23rd) — their baby daughter! People.com reports that Olivia Rose Hubbard was born in Nashville at 4:56 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz.

Tyler said, “We’re so overwhelmed with joy and already more in love than we could have ever imagined with this little angel that God has given us. Olivia is the best Christmas gift we could have ever asked for.”

Olivia is the couple’s first child.

Here is the Instagram post introducing Olivia