Federal Grant Allows Children’s Advocacy Center To Hire More Staff

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow thanked the Will County Board for its unanimous vote to increase funding for the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center so it can expand the services it provides to sexually abused children.

The funding comes from a $425,000 federal grant the Children’s Advocacy Center received from the Department of Justice. The County Board’s unanimous vote will enable the Children’s Advocacy Center to draw the first $151,000 from the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Grant immediately from the Fiscal Year 2017 budget.

Glasgow who founded teh Centre in 1995 and chairs its Board of Directors says, “These additional funds will allow the Children’s Advocacy Center to expand critical services for sexually abused children throughout Will County who turn to us for hope, healing, justice.”

The Children’s Advocacy Center will use the grant to hire an additional forensic interviewer to interview children who have been sexually abused. The Center also will hire two full-time advocates to provide support and services to vulnerable victims and their families, as well as three mental health counselors to provide group and individual therapy to victims and non-offending family members.

