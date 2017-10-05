FDA says “love” can’t be ingredient in Bread!

FDA SAYS BREAD CAN’T BE MADE WITH LOVE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning to a Massachusetts-based bakery against listing “love” as an ingredient in their bread. Nashoba Brook Bakery lists the ingredients for its Nashoba Granola, and includes “love” as an ingredient on the label. The FDA told them in a letter, “‘Love’ is not a common or usual name of an ingredient, and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient.” Nashoba CEO John Gates was disappointed, but said Nashoba Brook Bakery will comply with the FDA’s request.