FDA Issues Warning about Dog Food

The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned last week that potato-based dog foods may be causing heart disease in dogs. The government agency is investigating a potential link between pet foods with peas, lentils, potatoes and other legume seeds and instances of canine dilated cardiomyopathy in dogs not typically vulnerable to the disease. The condition is found typically in larger dog breeds, and enlarges the heart, therefore weakening it and often leading to heart failure. The condition has been seen more and more often in dogs typically not genetically predisposed to it like Labrador Retrievers, Shih Tzus, and Bulldogs. The FDA said it is contacting pet food manufacturing companies and veterinarians about this potential link between heart disease and the ingredients. Here’s the full story from Time.