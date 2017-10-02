Heritage Grove and Ira Jones middle schools will host a presentation on social media and Internet safety at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4, 2017.

This free educational presentation by the FBI will be held in the main gym at Heritage Grove Middle School, 12425 S. Van Dyke Road, Plainfield.

All District 202 parents, staff and students are welcome to attend.

Please call Heritage Grove Principal Shannon Miller for more information at (815) 439-4810.

The post FBI Will Give Free Presentation On Social Media and Internet Safety At Plainfield School appeared first on 1340 WJOL.