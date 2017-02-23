WJOL News has learned that the FBI and Illinois State Police are in the process of digging up a concrete slab in a basement of a house located in Joliet. The dig is currently taking place at a home located at 100 S. Margaret Street. WJOL has also learned that dig is being conducted in relation to the missing person’s case of Robin Abrams. Abrams was a former Will County Sheriff’s Deputy that went missing in 1990. The current residence of the home are being temporarily relocated until the search of the premises is complete.

The post FBI & State Police Search Joliet Home Related to Missing Persons Case from 1990 appeared first on 1340 WJOL.