FBI & State Police Search Joliet Home Related to Missing Persons Case from 1990

By WJOL News
|
Feb 23, 2:10 PM

WJOL News has learned that the FBI and Illinois State Police are in the process of digging up a concrete slab in a basement of a house located in Joliet. The dig is currently taking place at a home located at 100 S. Margaret Street. WJOL has also learned that dig is being conducted in relation to the missing person’s case of Robin Abrams. Abrams was a former Will County Sheriff’s Deputy that went missing in 1990. The current residence of the home are being temporarily relocated until the search of the premises is complete.

The post FBI & State Police Search Joliet Home Related to Missing Persons Case from 1990 appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments
Upcoming LIVE Events
Sat 25

Race & Performance Expo in Schaumburg

February 25 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Mar 01

Skooters Idol

March 1 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

View More…

Upcoming NASCAR Events
Sun 26

Daytona 500

February 26 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

View More…