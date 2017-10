Plainfield middle schools will no longer be hosting a presentation on social media and Internet safety tonight at 7 p.m. at Heritage Grove Middle School.

The FBI had to cancel the event due to current events, it will be rescheduled for the spring.

Please call Heritage Grove Principal Shannon Miller for more information at (815) 439-4810.

