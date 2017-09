The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into a bank robbery in Plainfiled from Saturday afternoon. It was just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the U.S. Bank inside a Meijer store on Route 59. The suspect has been described as a black male, 6-feet tall and weighing 130 pounds. The subject was also wearing a hat during the incident. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The post FBI Investigating Plainfield Bank Robbery appeared first on 1340 WJOL.