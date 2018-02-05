What Has Been Your Favorite Super Bowl Half Time Show Ever?

Justin Timberlake put on a great show last night (just ask Roy’s 15 year-old daughter Payton). Which leads us to what was your all-time favorite Super Bowl Half Time Show? Here’s a list of some of them. Up until 1991 it was mostly Marching Bands. By the way Roy liked Paul McCartney, U2, The Who, and the Rolling Stones. Kevin thought Prince’s performance at the Bears 2007 Super Bowl was the best. Here are some of the more memorable ones:
1991- New Kids on the Block
1992- Gloria Estefan
1993- Michael Jackson
1994- Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, The Judds
1997- The Blues Brothers (Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi), ZZ Top
1998- Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, The Temptations, Queen Latifah,
1999- Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder,
2000-: Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton,
2001-: Aerosmith, ‘N Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly
2002: U2
2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting
2005: Paul McCartney
2006: The Rolling Stones
2007: Prince
2008: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
2010: The Who
Madonna, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga have been some of the more recent shows and a complete list from Wikipedia