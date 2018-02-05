What Has Been Your Favorite Super Bowl Half Time Show Ever?

Justin Timberlake put on a great show last night (just ask Roy’s 15 year-old daughter Payton). Which leads us to what was your all-time favorite Super Bowl Half Time Show? Here’s a list of some of them. Up until 1991 it was mostly Marching Bands. By the way Roy liked Paul McCartney, U2, The Who, and the Rolling Stones. Kevin thought Prince’s performance at the Bears 2007 Super Bowl was the best. Here are some of the more memorable ones:

1991- New Kids on the Block

1992- Gloria Estefan

1993- Michael Jackson

1994- Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, The Judds

1997- The Blues Brothers (Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi), ZZ Top

1998- Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, The Temptations, Queen Latifah,

1999- Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder,

2000-: Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton,

2001-: Aerosmith, ‘N Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly

2002: U2

2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting

2005: Paul McCartney

2006: The Rolling Stones

2007: Prince

2008: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2010: The Who

Madonna, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga have been some of the more recent shows and a complete list from Wikipedia