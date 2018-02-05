What Was Your Favorite Super Bowl Commercial?
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 5, 2018 @ 6:41 AM

Every year USA Today runs it’s “Ad Meter” a way to vote on your favorite TV commercial during the Super Bowl. Roy liked the Eli Manning-Odell Beckham, Jr. commercial mocking “Dirty Dancing” which was an ad for the NFL called “Touchdown Celebrations to Come”. Kevin liked the Doritos – Peter Dinklage rap commercial. Here’s what the people are saying according to USA TODAY’s Ad Meter. We’ve also put some of our favorites here to review:

NFL “Touchdowns to Come”

Doritos – Peter Dinklage rap

 

Budweiser “Stand By You”

Amazon – Alexa Lost Her Voice

Michelob Ultra – Chris Pratt

