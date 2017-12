An online poll of over 2,200 people done by TellWut, says lasagna is the overall fav Italian food/dish with 45% of those asked lovin’ it! 29% said spaghetti with meatballs, followed by 21% with chicken parmagiana, 11% with eggplant parmagiana, 11% with veal parmagiana, 10% with baked ziti, 4% said other and 9% didn’t state a favorite.