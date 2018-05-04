Father and son in Ohio busted for their ‘family business’

A family business is one thing but a father and son combination in Ohio is accused of printing up their own money. Portage County authorities say Curtis and Justin Smith were busted the other day when officers located thousands-of-dollars in counterfeit money in their home. The son used some of the bills recently and that eventually led to the bust. Both dad and son already spent time behind bars after evidence of a meth lab was found in their home. Officials say the pair also had a stash of marijuana and meth in the home during this most recent arrest.