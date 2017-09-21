Fatal Multiple Vehicle Crash on 1-57 in Manteno

One person has died and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in Manteno, Illinois.

Around 1 pm Wednesday afternoon, a semi-truck was slowing to a stop at a construction zone on I-57 with a car behind the semi, also slowing to a stop. A second semi-truck behind the car did not slow down and ran into the back of the car. The impact caused the car to run into the semi in the front.

The back seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with life threatening injuries. The front seat passenger was air lifted to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn.

One of the semi truck drivers was taken to Riverside Hospital for evaluation and the other was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

