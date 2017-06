A motorcycle crash has a left a Joliet man dead. The Will County Coroner’s office released the name of the man. Sixty-Six year old Robert McEwan died on Monday afternoon while riding his motorcycle in New Lenox. He was hit by another vehicle at Francis and Cooper Roads.

He was taken to Silver Cross Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:40pm. The fatal crash remains under investigation.

