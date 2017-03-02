A crash on Route 53 through Lockport has Route 53 blocked between Renwick and Division. WJOL just learned that a terrible crash in Elwood is a fatal. Police remain on the scene on Arsenal Road between Port Road and I-55. Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes says the driver of a passenger vehicle was killed after the driver lost control of his vehicle on westbound Arsenal Road and hit head-on into a semi-tractor trailer. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger in the car was airlifted to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.

The post Fatal In Elwood, Plus Overturned Car In Lockport Closes All Lanes On Route 53 appeared first on 1340 WJOL.