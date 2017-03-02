Fatal In Elwood, Plus Overturned Car In Lockport Closes All Lanes On Route 53

By WJOL News
|
Mar 2, 8:23 AM

A crash on Route 53 through Lockport has Route 53 blocked between Renwick and Division. WJOL just learned that a terrible crash in Elwood is a fatal. Police remain on the scene on Arsenal Road between Port Road and I-55.  Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes says the driver of a passenger vehicle was killed after the driver lost control of his vehicle on westbound Arsenal Road and hit head-on into a semi-tractor trailer. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger in the car was airlifted to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.

