Fatal I-80 Crash Under Investigation

A fatal crash along I-80 eastbound near Larkin Avenue this morning had the highway shutdown for almost 10 hours. Just after 6 a.m. two FedEx trucks were pulled off onto the right shoulder. One FedEx truck had broken down and the other was there to help. A third truck was traveling eastbound I-80 when it collided with the tow trucks on the side of the road. All three cabs of the semi’s were engulfed in flames. The driver of the assisting FedEx truck, 50-year-old Sami Guzick of Joliet, was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital. The Interstate was shut down for over 10 hours while the IL State Police Reconstruction Unit was on scene and clean-up crews removed the remaining debris. This crash is still under investigation at this time with charges pending.

