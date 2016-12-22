Fatal Crash on I-55 Caused By Motorist Going Too Slow

You’ve heard the expression speed kills, but what about going too slow?  Illinois State Police tell WJOL that one of the truckers this week involved in the death of a Wisconsin man was going under the speed limit on I-55 near Bolingbrook.  Police say 36 year old Samer Hraish from Wheaton was having trouble with his rig and going way too slow on I-55.  Sixty year old William Hansen from Oshkosh, Wisconsin barreled in behind Hraish causing his death on Monday morning.

The post Fatal Crash on I-55 Caused By Motorist Going Too Slow appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
  • Comments

    Comments