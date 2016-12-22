You’ve heard the expression speed kills, but what about going too slow? Illinois State Police tell WJOL that one of the truckers this week involved in the death of a Wisconsin man was going under the speed limit on I-55 near Bolingbrook. Police say 36 year old Samer Hraish from Wheaton was having trouble with his rig and going way too slow on I-55. Sixty year old William Hansen from Oshkosh, Wisconsin barreled in behind Hraish causing his death on Monday morning.

The post Fatal Crash on I-55 Caused By Motorist Going Too Slow appeared first on 1340 WJOL.