Fatal Crash In Elwood Claims The Life Of a 32 Year Old Male

By WJOL News
|
Mar 2, 10:46 AM

A head-on crash in Elwood claims the life of one person. Elwood police received a call at 5:30 this morning of a head-on collision on Arsenal Road bridge between International Port Road and I-55. Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes says the impact of the passenger car into a semi-tractor trailer completely demolished the car and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32 year old male from Park Forest was pronounced dead and the other male passenger was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries while the driver of the truck was treated and released with minor injuries. Arsenal Road was shut down for an hour, then partially blocked for several hours while the Illinois State Police accident reconstruction team were investigating the fatal crash. All lanes opened at 9:45 this morning.

The post Fatal Crash In Elwood Claims The Life Of a 32 Year Old Male appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments
Upcoming LIVE Events
Wed 08

Skooters Idol @ Skooters Roadhouse in Shorewood

March 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 20

Pet Adoption Day @ ABRI Credit Union in Romeoville

May 20 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

View More…

Upcoming NASCAR Events
Sun 05

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

March 5 @ 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm

View More…