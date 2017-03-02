A head-on crash in Elwood claims the life of one person. Elwood police received a call at 5:30 this morning of a head-on collision on Arsenal Road bridge between International Port Road and I-55. Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes says the impact of the passenger car into a semi-tractor trailer completely demolished the car and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

http://www.wjol.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/fatal-1-elwood.mp3

A 32 year old male from Park Forest was pronounced dead and the other male passenger was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries while the driver of the truck was treated and released with minor injuries. Arsenal Road was shut down for an hour, then partially blocked for several hours while the Illinois State Police accident reconstruction team were investigating the fatal crash. All lanes opened at 9:45 this morning.

The post Fatal Crash In Elwood Claims The Life Of a 32 Year Old Male appeared first on 1340 WJOL.