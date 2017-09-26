Fatal Crash Closes I-80 EB Near Houbolt Rd in Joliet

State Police confirm a fatal crash involving three semis on I-80 EB between Houbolt Rd. and Larkin Ave. All lanes are closed. One semi driver died from his injuries, the identity of the driver has not yet been released. Another is being treated at a nearby hospital. Unclear if the third driver was hurt. Traffic is stopped from east of Ridge Rd. in Minooka. Motorists are being redirected off of the highway causing delays on I-55 SB, U.S. Route 6 and Houbolt/Hollywood Rd. Emergency vehicles on the scene with investigators are looking into what led to the crash, all three semi trucks previously on fire. State police confirming I-80 EB will be blocked for at least two more hours.

