Fasting May Help Your Brain

There have been lots of stories about the benefits of fasting when it comes to weight loss. In theory, the less calories you eat, the more reserve fat the body will burn. But now there’s a study that shows a benefit for our brains too.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University found that controlling and restricting calories can help protect the brain from neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Reporting in the Johns Hopkins Health Review, the team says cutting back on calories allows the body time to create learning and memory chemicals.

But fasting doesn’t have to mean a complete cutting of all food in time period. The researchers suggest either eating 500 calories on two non-consecutive days or eating all of your meals in an eight-hour period to reap the benefits.

