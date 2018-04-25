Fast Food Rivals Head to Head, Who’s Better?

Buzzfeed conducted a survey that put fast food rivals head-to-head and asked people which one is BETTER. Remember these are fast food places. Here are the results . .

Better chicken sandwich . . . Chick-fil-A beats KFC, 68% to 32%

Better burger . . . It’s a virtual TIE between Five Guys and In-N-Out. (Out of more than 300,000 people, Five Guys led by about 1,000 votes.)

Better pizza . . . Domino’s beats Pizza Hut, 56% to 44%.

Better coffee . . . Starbucks beats Dunkin’ Donuts, 76% to 24%

Better shakes . . . Sonic beat Wendy’s, 53% to 47%.

Here’s the complete list of battles from BUZZFEED and yes You Can Vote Too!