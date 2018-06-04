Fans Worry about Johnny Depp’s Health as New Photos Surface

Actor Johnny Depp poses for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of the film 'Murder on the Orient Express', in London, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Johnny Depp isn’t look so hot these days. Fans are questioning the trouble actor’s health after photos of him appearing “ill” and “gaunt” were flagged by Instagram users.

Depp posed with fans at a Four Seasons hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia, last week, looking much thinner than usual.

Depp is traveling with his band the Hollywood Vampires.

It is unclear what’s caused his physical transformation, but it has been a rough year for the actor. In 2017, he and Amber Heard went through a contentious divorce in which she accused him of physical and emotional abuse.

More recently, he has faced a series of lawsuits, including one with his former managers who he claim spent and loaned millions of dollars of his money without his approval. Here’s more from Billboard.

Here’s one of the photo’s that have fans wondering:

