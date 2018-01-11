Fans Lawsuit Reminds Roy Gregory of his Journey to Lambeau 10 Years Ago

A football fan is suing a security firm over allegations that he was assaulted and unlawfully detained during a Bears game last year. The “Sun Times” reports Dennis Sopcic filed a lawsuit yesterday claiming he was attending the Bears-Packers game at Soldier Field on November 12th when security asked him to leave for no reason. He said the guards eventually pushed him to the ground and temporarily placed him in a holding cell. Sopcic believes he was stunned with a Taser or other device during the incident.

This reminds Roy Gregory of a tale regarding his only visit to Lambeau Field in October of 2007. Roy & his buddy Cowboy Steve took the RV and tailgated all day with lots of friendly Packers fans. Roy got the tickets from a co-worker who’s in laws had tickets for like 30 years. The mild mannered co-worker actually ended up getting kick out of the game which they thought wasn’t warranted, but Roy recalls a story that happened before the game. After a couple hours of tailgating and mingling with Packers fans, his buddy Cowboy says, “Oh by the way Mr. G, my baby sitters dad passed away and was a big Packers Fan. She wants us to spread his ashes on the field.” Roy was totally on board, so Cowboy disappears into the camper and comes out with a huge ziplock bag that looks like it’s 5 pounds full of a white powdery looking substance. Roy told him there’s no way the security guards at Lambeau Field are going to let two Bears fans (Roy dressed in his Friends Don’t Let Friends Be Packers Fans shirt) past security with a 5-pound bag filled with white powder!

After minutes of laughing and plotting, the two came up with a plan. They were tailgating in the parking lot of one of their practice fields. So Cowboy climbs the 10 foot fence, Roy throws the Ziplock with the ashes over the fence and Cowboy scatters one half of the contents. After climbing back over, the rest of the ashes were rolled up and put down Roy’s buddies pants. They eventually did distract security after the game long enough to get those ashes on the field …Mission Accomplished and They Didn’t Get Kicked Out or Tased! By the way the Bears won that game coming from behind to beat the Packers 27-20.