A Schaumburg man is taking legal action after losing sight in one of his eyes when struck with a foul ball at Wrigley Field. John Loos is suing Major League Baseball and the Cubs. He claims he was hit by the line drive while sitting close to the field during the August 29th game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The lawsuit is one of many in a series of similar incidents at ballparks across the nation.

